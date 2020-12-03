EU pays tribute to Former French President Giscard d’Estaing, ‘key architect of European project’

France is mourning former French President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, who died Wednesday, aged 94 after contacting Covid-19. ‘Giscard’, as he was known, was in office during only one term, from 1974 to 1981, but his political impact was big, as he legalized abortion, pushed for European integration and modernized French society. “His time as president marked a major transformation of the trajectory of the European Union, as well as France’s”, FRANCE 24’s Dave Keating reports from Brussels.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en