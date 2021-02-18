EU presents new trade strategy | DW News

China has overtaken the US as the EU’s biggest trading partner. Statistics agency Eurostat says the bloc’s trade volume with China reached 586 billion euros last year. That’s compared to 555 billion with the US. China had suffered badly from the coronavirus pandemic during the first quarter. But it recovered rapidly – in 2020, consumption rose year on year. That also drove sales of many European products..

