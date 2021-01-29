-
EU publishes AstraZeneca contract amid coronavirus vaccine row
The EU Commission president’s attack on the pharmaceutical firm in the supply dispute comes on the day the European Medicines Agency is expected to authorise use of its vaccine.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2021/01/29/eu-astrazeneca-row-von-der-leyen-hits-back-at-vaccine-maker-saying-contract-crystal-clear
#BrusselsBureau