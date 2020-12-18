EU says EU-UK face weekend ‘last attempt’ to get trade deal, fisheries still an issue

The European Union and the United Kingdom are heading into the weekend on a “last attempt” to clinch a post-#Brexit trade deal, with EU fishing rights in British waters the most notable remaining obstacle to avoid a chaotic and costly changeover in the new year. FRANCE 24’s European Affairs Editor Catherine Nicholson tells us more.

