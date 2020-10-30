-
Peru: Protesters demand government allows full withdrawal of pension contributions - 2 hours ago
Thailand: Tensions continue as thousands of anti-government protesters gather in Bangkok - 2 hours ago
Georgia: Thousands attend pre-election rallies in Tbilisi and Kutaisi - 2 hours ago
Belgium: Urgent action needed as COVID overwhelms EU healthcare – Von der Leyen - 3 hours ago
UK Labour Party suspends former leader Corbyn in wake of anti-Semitism report - 3 hours ago
Nagorno-Karabakh: Shelling damages building near Shusha’s historic cathedral - 3 hours ago
French PM details new restrictions as country heads back into lockdown - 5 hours ago
Why has Nice become a target for terrorism in France? - 5 hours ago
EU to fund transfer of Covid-19 patients between countries as strain on hospitals grows - 5 hours ago
EU to fund transfer of Covid-19 patients between countries as strain on hospitals grows
The European Union will finance the transfer of patients across borders within the bloc to prevent hospitals from getting overwhelmed as Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations spike in the continent.
