EU vaccine rollout ‘morally and politically unjustified’, says Albania PM

3 hours ago

“If you see how the European Union has conceived this process, for the moment it has decided to think only of itself,” said Albania’s PM Edi Rama.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2021/01/15/eu-vaccine-rollout-morally-and-politically-unjustified-says-albania-pm

