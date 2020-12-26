Europe: A COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas?

It is a quiet Christmas across Europe as many nations struggle to contain a winter surge in infections and deaths. Lockdowns and restrictions have been reimposed across the continent, affecting hundreds of millions of people.

Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane reports from Berlin.

