Europe: A COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas?

6 hours ago

It is a quiet Christmas across Europe as many nations struggle to contain a winter surge in infections and deaths. Lockdowns and restrictions have been reimposed across the continent, affecting hundreds of millions of people.
Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane reports from Berlin.

