-
France announces random checks to prevent skiers from crossing borders, spreading Covid-19 - 6 hours ago
-
Fears Swedish-Iranian scientist faces imminent execution - 6 hours ago
-
‘2020 is a bad year for Tigray people’: Ethiopian refugee in Sudan - 6 hours ago
-
Mental health experts warn of lockdown impact in France - 6 hours ago
-
Belgium: RT Deutsch Austria coverage discussed at Europarl committee on foreign interference - 6 hours ago
-
Germany: Hundreds attend vigil for victims after driver kills 5 in Trier - 7 hours ago
-
Europe draws anger over refusal to rush vaccine rollout - 7 hours ago
-
LIVE: City of Trier holds vigil following car ramming that killed 5, injured several - 7 hours ago
-
EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen delivers speech on her vision for Europe - 7 hours ago
-
LIVE: BioNTech holds press conference on COVID-19 vaccine development programme - 7 hours ago
Europe draws anger over refusal to rush vaccine rollout
While Britain is set to start rolling out its coronavirus vaccine from next week, the European Medicines Agency says it will take a decision on vaccine distribution by the end of December, at the earliest.
FRANCE 24’s correspondent Dave Keating says the EU had been expected to speed up the process following intense pressure from politicians and business.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en