‘We will die’: Hundreds of refugees freezing in Bosnia camp - 40 mins ago
Niger holds historic elections despite jihadist violence - 59 mins ago
Voters go to the polls in troubled Central African Republic - about 1 hour ago
Nashville explosion: Officials investigating more than 500 leads - about 1 hour ago
Europe launches Covid-19 vaccination programme in bid to leave pandemic behind - about 1 hour ago
Social media Staff of Rome’s hospital speak to press after getting vaccinated against COVID-19 - 2 hours ago
EU kicks off mass COVID vaccination campaign - 2 hours ago
Brexit: Boris Johnson vows to focus on ‘levelling up country’ 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 3 hours ago
Like Nowhere Else - 3 hours ago
‘Lingering crisis’: What people in CAR think about Sunday’s polls - 3 hours ago
Europe launches a cross-border vaccination programme of unprecedented scale on Sunday as part of efforts to end a COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled economies and claimed more than 1.7 million lives around the world.
