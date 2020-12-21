Europe set to approve Pfizer vaccine, with rollout from Sunday

The European Medicines Agency was on Monday expected to approve the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, with rollout across EU member states set to begin from Sunday. France’s health minister has said the elderly, and other vulnerable citizens, will be the first in line.

