European Heritage Days: discovering the hidden cultural gems hiding in plain sight

Every year, monuments, museums and historical buildings throw their doors open for one weekend, allowing visitors to peek inside embassies, institutions and even the presidential residence here in France. Art Historian and guide Sandrine Voillet joins us to talk about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the cultural sector and how public initiatives to support arts institutions have evolved over the years. And we take a look at a legendary art studio here in Paris that was arguably the birthplace of the cubist movement. The Bateau Lavoir in Montmartre was home to Picasso’s studio when he was a very young man in 1904. Today it’s still a workspace for many artists and it’s exceptionally open to the public during the 2020 European Heritage Days.

