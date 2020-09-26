-
Trump nominates judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court - about 1 hour ago
LIVE: World leaders take part in UNGA afternoon virtual format session: Day 5 - 7 hours ago
LIVE: ‘Proud Boys’ demonstrate in Portland; counter-protest expected - 9 hours ago
Flags for US victims of Covid-19, Supreme Court seat at stake, focus on Pennsylvania - 12 hours ago
LIVE: World leaders take part in UNGA morning virtual format session: Day 5 - 12 hours ago
European Union’s proposed new migration pact generates dissatisfaction on all sides - 12 hours ago
Watch this armless Pakistani snooker talent beat the competition with just his chin - 12 hours ago
Meet Sylvain Helaine, the school teacher considered to be the most tattooed man in France - 12 hours ago
Little Mix reveal our boyband! @Little Mix The Search | Boyband – BBC - 12 hours ago
Riffs for DAYS from Zeekay 😱 @Little Mix The Search | Boyband – BBC - 13 hours ago
European Union’s proposed new migration pact generates dissatisfaction on all sides
In frontier nations there’s worry over the administrative burden. Those involved in rescue missions in the Mediterranean that there are no new funds to patrol the sea. And among politicians who want to block migration, there’s concern that refugee cases should be dealt with outside the Union.
