Europe’s COVID-19 crisis grows darker

The COVID-19 crisis in Europe is growing darker by the day as winter approaches.

France has recorded more than 18,000 new cases for the second day running.

Pressure on hospitals is growing, especially in and around Paris.

Germany, which had been praised for its response to the pandemic, has seen 4,000 new cases in the last 24 hours.

And the United Kingdom is considering even more restrictions as its second wave accelerates.

Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane, in Berlin, reports on the situation in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

