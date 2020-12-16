-
Europe’s COVID restrictions: National lockdowns in Germany and the Netherlands
European countries are facing tough choices in their fight against the coronavirus, trying to decide how to implement restrictions.
Cases are surging ahead of the end-of-year holiday season, with fears that increased travel could accelerate the spread.
With Germany and the Netherlands entering national lockdowns, businesses are expecting to be hit hard.
The past 24 hours also brought new hope that vaccines could be administered in some countries before the end of the year.
Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports from Brussels, Belgium.
