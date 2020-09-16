“Europe’s moment”: EU’s von der Leyen calls for unity to confront crises

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen championed plans to relaunch Europe’s coronavirus-devastated economy through a green new deal Wednesday, in her maiden State of the European Union address. FRANCE 24’s European Affairs editor Catherine Nicholson has the details.

