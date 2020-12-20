-
Different paths to China – Macau and Hong Kong – why? | Inside Story - 2 hours ago
-
Drones fly in formation for stunning light show at Wuhan e-sports carnival - 3 hours ago
-
Israel: Health workers receive first jabs as mass COVID vaccination kicks off - 4 hours ago
-
Armenia: Opposition supporters march through Yerevan in memory of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict victims - 4 hours ago
-
Germany: Frigate “Hamburg” returns after control mission of UN arms embargo against Libya - 4 hours ago
-
Israel: Jerusalem locals react to Netanyahu getting COVID vaccine - 4 hours ago
-
Netanyahu gets COVID vaccine, starts Israel roll-out - 4 hours ago
-
South Africa: Uproar over violence against foreign truck drivers - 5 hours ago
-
Germany: Massive police presence prevents Querdenken demo in Leipzig - 6 hours ago
-
Europe’s week: Vaccine approval close while Brexit talks still too close to call - 6 hours ago
Europe’s week: Vaccine approval close while Brexit talks still too close to call
The European Medicines Agency is close to approving Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, but Brexit negotiations are still on a knife-edge. Here’s a look at the past week in Europe.
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:
Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#stateoftheunion