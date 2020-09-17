Ex-head of world athletics Diack gets jail for corruption

The former head of world athletics, Lamine Diack, has been found guilty of corruption and sentenced to four years in prison, with two years suspended.

He was part of a scheme which covered up Russian doping in return for bribes.

Al Jazeera’s David Stokes reports.

