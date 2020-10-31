In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, French President Emmanuel Macron says he understands the ‘sentiments’ being expressed by the Muslim world over cartoons of Prophet Muhammad.

Yasser louati, Justice & liberties for all committee analysis and comments on the Interview.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Macron_Islam

#Al_Jazeera_News

#Macron_Prophet_Al_Jazeera