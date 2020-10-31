Share
0 0 0 0

Exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, French President Emmanuel

9 hours ago

In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, French President Emmanuel Macron says he understands the ‘sentiments’ being expressed by the Muslim world over cartoons of Prophet Muhammad.
Yasser louati, Justice & liberties for all committee analysis and comments on the Interview.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Macron_Islam
#Al_Jazeera_News
#Macron_Prophet_Al_Jazeera

Leave a Comment