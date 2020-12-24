-
‘No exit’ from pandemic if vaccines are rejected: EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel - 32 mins ago
-
Breaking the echo chamber: Divisions, culture wars and how to end them - 36 mins ago
-
Trump pardons ex-campaign chief Manafort, associate Roger Stone - 2 hours ago
-
Despite COVID ban on UK travel ending, truck drivers still stuck - 2 hours ago
-
Brexit: Concerns over economic fallout in the Netherlands - 2 hours ago
-
Meet the tour guide who is bringing Berlin to locked down travellers - 2 hours ago
-
Red cross sees surge in volunteers globally due to pandemic, but drop in Belgium - 3 hours ago
-
Explainer: How the new Covid-19 vaccines work - 3 hours ago
-
On the brink of a Brexit deal 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
Belgium fruit producers fear Brexit impact - 4 hours ago
Explainer: How the new Covid-19 vaccines work
The new generation of messenger-RNA vaccines and viral-vector vaccines differ significantly from traditional vaccines developed by pioneering French scientist Louis Pasteur in the 19th century. Here’s a look at how they work.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en