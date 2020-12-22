Fabio learns where the GOOD things are! 🙌 🐾 – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

This episode introduces Chinese crested powderpuff Fabio as he joins Alisa and Colin in Cardiff. Alisa has had a powderpuff before but was too anxious to let him off his lead. Determined to learn how to let her new pup run free, she calls in trainer Louise for help.

Rescue dog Elina is moving in with the Orchard family in Buckinghamshire after a 2,000 mile trip from Cyprus, where she was found abandoned on the side of the road. But Kirsten and Marcus already have two boisterous dogs and need to come up with a careful plan if the new arrival is to join their pack safely.

In south London, Sage the Staffordshire bull terrier cross is a massive hit with the Fianko family, with one big exception. Dad Reggie is still reluctant to do his share of puppy care, so mum Cheryl has decided it is time he took some responsibility for the family’s newest member.

And in Somerset, border collie Meg and her 16-year-old handler Victoria face their big test. After a month with the family, Victoria must step up Meg’s training. Together they have just six weeks to master crucial obedience skills. Can Meg show she has got what it takes to be a working sheep dog on the family farm?

12 Puppies & Us | Series 1 Episode 2 | BBC

