USA: Serbia’s Vucic goes viral as he appears surprised at agreement to move embassy to Jerusalem - 26 mins ago
LIVE: Protests continue in front of Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem - about 1 hour ago
Italy: Anti-coronavirus protesters share conspiracy theories at Rome landmark - 2 hours ago
Germany: Spahn warns of holiday COVID-19 risks, urges citizens to stay in Germany - 3 hours ago
Thailand: Students demand school reform in Bangkok protest - 3 hours ago
Thousands of women protest in Belarus demanding Lukashenko’s resignation - 4 hours ago
Denmark: Climate change activists form human chain around Copenhagen lakes - 5 hours ago
USA: Police use pepper bombs as protesters rally over Daniel Prude death in Rochester - 5 hours ago
UK: Anti-immigration protesters and counter protesters rally in Dover - 5 hours ago
Facebook blocks Frenchman’s bid to livestream his own death - 5 hours ago
Raising a plastic cup, Alain Cocq gestured towards the camera and said, “Well, my friends, I’ll drink to your health one last time.”
