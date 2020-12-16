-
Far-right activists convicted following Al Jazeera investigation
Three far-right activists have been sentenced in a French court after an Al Jazeera investigation helped convict them of assault and in one case, inciting terrorism.
An undercover reporter from the network’s Investigative Unit infiltrated a right-wing group in the northern French city of Lille, filming two members attacking a 13-year-old Muslim girl and a third making a toast to the Nazi party.
The three defendants received suspended sentences, showing that the court recognised the racist motives behind the men’s actions and their far-right ideology, but many French Muslims may feel that the sentences fall short of justice.
Al Jazeera’s David Harrison reports from Lille, France.
