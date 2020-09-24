-
Fatah, Hamas say deal reached on Palestinian elections
Gaza rulers Hamas and their rivals in the occupied West Bank, Fatah, have agreed to hold the first Palestinian elections in nearly 15 years. FRANCE 24’s Nadia Massih explains.
