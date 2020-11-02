Share
0 0 0 0

FBI investigates claims Trump fans swarmed Biden campaign bus

about 1 hour ago

The FBI is investigating reports of voter intimidation following social media videos showed a convoy of Trump supporters surrounding a Joe Biden campaign bus in Texas and forcing it to slow down – which the president appears to have commended. In another instance, Trump supporters blocked roads and bridges in New York and New Jersey.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment