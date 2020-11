FBI investigates claims Trump fans swarmed Biden campaign bus

The FBI is investigating reports of voter intimidation following social media videos showed a convoy of Trump supporters surrounding a Joe Biden campaign bus in Texas and forcing it to slow down – which the president appears to have commended. In another instance, Trump supporters blocked roads and bridges in New York and New Jersey.

