Moldova launches presidential runoff - 14 mins ago
LIVE: Merkel holds press conference as Germany goes into partial lockdown (ORIGINAL) - 17 mins ago
Guatemala: Giant kites flown to honour the dead on All Saints” Day - 22 mins ago
Philippines: Strong rain and wind in Quezon as Typhoon Goni batters country - 38 mins ago
Chinese manufactruing index hits 10 year high | DW News - about 1 hour ago
Emmanuel Macron: Free speech is much broader than mere cartoons | Talk to Al Jazeera - about 1 hour ago
French economy minister moves to quell retailer rage - about 1 hour ago
FBI investigates claims Trump fans swarmed Biden campaign bus - about 1 hour ago
Analysis: the tensest US election in recent history - about 1 hour ago
‘Year of terror’ for journalists in Iraq - about 1 hour ago
FBI investigates claims Trump fans swarmed Biden campaign bus
The FBI is investigating reports of voter intimidation following social media videos showed a convoy of Trump supporters surrounding a Joe Biden campaign bus in Texas and forcing it to slow down – which the president appears to have commended. In another instance, Trump supporters blocked roads and bridges in New York and New Jersey.
