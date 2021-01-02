-
India approves Oxford’s AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use - 5 hours ago
-
We’re surprised volcanoes are also a creative force 🌋 A Perfect Planet 🌍 BBC - 5 hours ago
-
Syria: Funeral for SAA soldiers slain by IS held in Homs - 6 hours ago
-
Spain: Dozens attend rave near Barcelona despite COVID restrictions - 6 hours ago
-
USA: Dozens of NYC’s “Polar Bears” brave freezing waters to mark New Year - 6 hours ago
-
Thailand: Bangkok marks 2021 with fireworks and no audience due to coronavirus spread - 6 hours ago
-
Spain: Barcelona rave in full swing despite COVID restrix - 6 hours ago
-
Fears African free trade pact will disadvantage poorer countries - 6 hours ago
-
What will Cuba’s new single currency mean for the island? - 6 hours ago
-
UK: Belfast Harbour quiet as Brexit regulations come into effect - 6 hours ago
Fears African free trade pact will disadvantage poorer countries
As Africa’s free trade deal comes into effect, Niger’s weak infrastructure and poor industrial base mean the country will continue to depend on imported products, making it difficult for local industries to grow.
Some economists say the continent’s poorer countries will remain at a disadvantage, as Aljazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Niamey in Niger.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #African #Niger