Fears African free trade pact will disadvantage poorer countries

As Africa’s free trade deal comes into effect, Niger’s weak infrastructure and poor industrial base mean the country will continue to depend on imported products, making it difficult for local industries to grow.

Some economists say the continent’s poorer countries will remain at a disadvantage, as Aljazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Niamey in Niger.

