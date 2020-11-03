Share
Fears of unrestin the US: Businesses nationwide have taken precautions ahead of vote

26 mins ago

As Colin mentioned, there are major fears of civil unrest on the streets of the USA following today’s election.
Businesses all over the country have been taking precautions in a year marked by multiple protests involving looting and property destruction.
Jack Parrock sent us this report from Washington, DC.

