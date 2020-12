Fears Swedish-Iranian scientist faces imminent execution

Amnesty International says a Swedish-Iranian scientist faces imminent execution. Ahmadreza Djalali was arrested in 2016, and sentenced a year later on espionage charges. The news comes several days after Iran’s top nuclear scientist was assassinated in an attack it blames largely on Israel.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en