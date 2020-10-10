Fiaa’s bubbly energy got her four yeses! @Little Mix The Search | Girl Dance – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

Little Mix are creating six different bands to follow in their footsteps and become the next global superstars. The winning band will join them on their next UK tour. This time, the search is on for an all-girl dance group. The hopefuls audition individually and are tested alongside each other, with only the very best making the final line up and going through to the performance shows to battle it out for the prize.

Little Mix The Search | Episode 5 Girl Dance – BBC

#BBC #LittleMixTheSearch #BBCiPlayer

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.