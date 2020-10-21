-
Fighting picks up in Nagorno-Karabakh as residents flee
Attempts at establishing a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh have failed, with Azerbaijan’s defence ministry accusing Armenian forces of shelling two regions inside of the country. FRANCE 24 correspondents, on the ground in the Armenian city of Goris, meet displaced families forced to flee the fighting.
