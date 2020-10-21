Fighting picks up in Nagorno-Karabakh as residents flee

Attempts at establishing a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh have failed, with Azerbaijan’s defence ministry accusing Armenian forces of shelling two regions inside of the country. FRANCE 24 correspondents, on the ground in the Armenian city of Goris, meet displaced families forced to flee the fighting.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en