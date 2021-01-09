First migrants moved to new tents at Bosnia camp struck by fire, blizzard

Bosnian authorities have started moving some migrants and refugees stuck at a burnt out camp into heated tents, a UN migration official said Friday, as fresh snow and freezing weather added to the misery of people stranded in the Balkan country while trying to reach Western Europe.

