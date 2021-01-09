-
After unrest, Kyrgyzstan heads to presidential vote - 23 mins ago
-
Body parts, debris found at Siriwajaya Air plane crash site - 52 mins ago
-
Indonesian passenger plane crashes with 62 aboard in waters near Jakarta - 2 hours ago
-
First migrants moved to new tents at Bosnia camp struck by fire, blizzard - 11 hours ago
-
Indonesia: Search and rescue op to begin at suspected Sriwijaya Air crash site – govt official - 12 hours ago
-
Italy: “I”m even proud of what I did” – Salvini on postponed migrant kidnapping case - 12 hours ago
-
Queen Elizabeth receives Covid-19 vaccine as UK reports record deaths - 13 hours ago
-
Indonesian passenger plane feared to have crashed with 62 aboard - 13 hours ago
-
Will Bitcoin be the currency of the future? - 15 hours ago
-
More than 30,000 people flee from Central African Republic - 17 hours ago
First migrants moved to new tents at Bosnia camp struck by fire, blizzard
Bosnian authorities have started moving some migrants and refugees stuck at a burnt out camp into heated tents, a UN migration official said Friday, as fresh snow and freezing weather added to the misery of people stranded in the Balkan country while trying to reach Western Europe.
