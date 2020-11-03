First voters cast ballots in 2020 US Presidential election marked by early-voting

As the US heads to the polls in what might be a historical Election Day, FRANCE 24’s Clovis Casali reports from Miami, where voters have started to cast their ballots. “No queues this morning, what could be explained by the unprecedented level of early-voting: we’re talking about nearly 60 percent of registered voters who have already cast their ballot, either by mail or in person”, he reports.

