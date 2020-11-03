-
First voters cast ballots in 2020 US Presidential election marked by early-voting - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump’s powerful alliance with the evangelical community – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Coronavirus: Frankie Boyle’s DARK message to young people… – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Biden’s opinion polls lead over Trump ‘pretty solid’ as US votes in 2020 Presidential election - about 1 hour ago
-
New York braces for 2020 US Presidential election unrest with armed guards, boarded windows - about 1 hour ago
-
Ivory Coast’s electoral commission confirms Ouattara’s landslide bid for third term - about 1 hour ago
-
Masks vs masculinity: Why do some men refuse to wear masks? | COVID-19 Special - 2 hours ago
-
Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna - 2 hours ago
-
Minnesota: A major swing state in US elections - 2 hours ago
-
US author Brit Bennett on her novel ‘The Vanishing Half’ and the presidential election - 2 hours ago
First voters cast ballots in 2020 US Presidential election marked by early-voting
As the US heads to the polls in what might be a historical Election Day, FRANCE 24’s Clovis Casali reports from Miami, where voters have started to cast their ballots. “No queues this morning, what could be explained by the unprecedented level of early-voting: we’re talking about nearly 60 percent of registered voters who have already cast their ballot, either by mail or in person”, he reports.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en