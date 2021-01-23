Fisherman’s best friend – cat accompanies owner on fishing trips in Russia’s Far East

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit on stills: @primfrog77

Cat Simba of the Kurilian Bobtail breed became a celebrity on the Russian social media after a series of videos posted by his owner. The latest of them shows the animal accompanying the man on a fishing trip to the frozen Amur Bay on Friday.

“Sometimes when he bites, if you see this beckoning flexible tip, he reacts to it, starts to fuss. If you don’t see this beckoning flexible tip moving with your peripheral vision, then the cat can show that it bites”, said Sergei.

The man noticed that the cat likes long walks and began taking Simba with him, and at the same time taking pictures of the cat in various outfits.

“He has lots of fans, the number of which grows. And the reviews are very pleasant. It’s a pity that the cat cannot read, he would probably also be pleased”, said Simba’s.

—

SOT, Sergei, Simba’s owner (Russian): “In general, we were going to go ice skating, because this year the ice has frozen very well and it’s smooth everywhere. My kids took skates, I was not going to skate. We took a cat for the company and I took fishing equipment. I thought that while they were skating, I might catch something. Well, and the cat kept us company”.

SOT, Sergei, Simba’s owner (Russian): “Sometimes when he bites, if you see this beckoning flexible tip, he reacts to it, starts to fuss. If you don’t see this beckoning flexible tip moving with your peripheral vision, then the cat can show that it bites.”

SOT, Sergei, Simba’s owner (Russian): “We went on foot to Tobizin cape. Such a long route for a cat. Then we drove to the Dardanelles gorge, climbed up to the Dardanelles castle and he climbed up by himself along this slope and stones. And then he kept us a company when riding SUP, went to the seas, to the forests. He loves the forest very much, jumps from tree to tree, this is his thing.”

SOT, Sergei, Simba’s owner (Russian): “He has lots of fans, the number of which grows. And the reviews are very pleasant. It’s a pity that the cat cannot read, he would probably also be pleased.”

#Russia #FarEast #AmurBay #FishingTrip #cat #Simba #KurilianBobtail #breed

Video ID: 20210122-032

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210122-032

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly