Fishing crisis in the Mediterranean: Italy and Libya clash over territorial waters

We take a closer look at the net which has entangled both Italy and Libya in a diplomatic row – but this time, it’s got nothing to do with migration. The seizure of Italian fishing boats has become more frequent in the past 15 years. In one of the most recent episodes in this high-seas stand-off, two Italian trawlers were intercepted by Libyan authorities. Our correspondents in Rome have this report.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en