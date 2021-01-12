Five things you should know about your next drama obsession, The Serpent 🐍 BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC Trailers 👉 https://bit.ly/2XU2vpO

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

The Serpent is the remarkable story of how one of the most elusive criminals of the 20th century, Charles Sobhraj, was caught and brought to trial.⁣ Based on the true story of the notorious 70s killer who became the world’s most wanted man.⁣

Starring Tahar Rahim, Jenna Coleman, Billy Howle and Ellie Bamber.

All episodes streaming now on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

The Serpent | BBC

#BBC #TheSerpent #BBCiPlayer

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.