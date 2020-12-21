-
Five ways to become a citizen scientist and help save the planet
From deciphering old shipping logs to watching out for scary fish in the Mediterranean, there are lots of ways of becoming a citizen scientist and helping to save our planet. Watch the highlights of our discussion with leaders of five #citizenscience projects underway in Europe. There are many ways to get involved and contribute to improving our scientific knowledge of planet Earth, while also offering you the chance to make some exciting new discoveries.
Read more about climate change on our website www.euronews.com/climatenow.
Find out more about climate data rescue from Copernicus here: https://datarescue.climate.copernicus.eu/
Watch the full discussion on citizen science here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxjJ-DJsL_M&feature=youtu.be
Citizen Science project links:
VigieNature http://www.vigienature.fr
Jungle Rhythms http://junglerhythms.org/
Climate Prediction https://www.climateprediction.net/
Observadores del Mar https://www.observadoresdelmar.es/
Danish Meteorological Institute http://research.dmi.dk/staff/all-staff/mas/
Institute of Geography at University of Bern
https://www.geography.unibe.ch/about_us/staff/prof_dr_broennimann_stefan/index_eng.html
Danish National Archive https://www.sa.dk/en/
Our guests are:
Grégoire Loïs, Vigie-Nature project. Observing how birds, bats, insects, snakes and butterflies across France are reacting to changes on our planet.
Koen Hufkens, Jungle Rhythms and JungleWeather projects. Building a unique archive on climate and nature in the Congo to see how the jungle is reacting.
Sarah Sparrow, ClimatePrediction.net project. Embracing the power of thousands of home computers to simulate future climate scenarios.
Martin Stendel, Danish Climate Scientist, Digitising the climate history of Denmark and Greenland using ancient shipping logs.
Joaquim Garrabou, Observadores del Mar, Tracking the human-induced changes in the Mediterranean Sea to preserve the health of the ocean.
StefanBrönnimann, Swiss Climatologist. Identifying the gaps in our climate knowledge and how to fill them with historical records and ancient data.
Adam Jon Kronegh, Danish National Archive. Uncovering millions of weather archives commanded by the Danish king.
