Gusts of over 150km per hour were recorded in some parts. Residents in some of the worst affected areas have put up flood defences and sandbags in attempts to keep rising river waters at bay.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/12/27/flooding-and-disruption-in-southern-england-and-wales-as-storm-bella-lashes-the-uk

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#World