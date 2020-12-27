-
Coronavirus vaccinations roll out across Europe | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
Flooding and disruption in southern England and Wales as Storm Bella lashes the UK - 2 hours ago
-
Live from vaccination hub in Bavaria, as Germany launches its COVID-19 vaccination programme - 3 hours ago
-
Why are millions starving in Yemen? | Start Here - 3 hours ago
-
Lebanon: “Let us go” – Refugees deplore difficult conditions in winter cold at Arsal camps - 3 hours ago
-
Syria: Christmas Mass held at Damascus church with limited number of attendees - 3 hours ago
-
Spain: First supply of Pfizer/BioNTech jabs delivered in Guadalajara ahead of mass COVID vaccination - 4 hours ago
-
Italy: “One more weapon to fight the virus” – Health Minister as first health workers get vaccinated - 4 hours ago
-
France begins Covid-19 vaccinations as 78-year-old woman receives first dose - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: France begins its COVID-19 vaccination campaign - 4 hours ago
Flooding and disruption in southern England and Wales as Storm Bella lashes the UK
Gusts of over 150km per hour were recorded in some parts. Residents in some of the worst affected areas have put up flood defences and sandbags in attempts to keep rising river waters at bay.
