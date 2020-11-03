Florida enters election day too close to call

Florida is seen as make-or-break for Donald Trump and his bid for reelection, reports FRANCE 24’s Clovis Casali, on the ground in Miami, the president having won the Sunshine State four years ago. This year, more than 60 percent of voters have already cast their ballots, which means the state could release its results earlier than usual.

