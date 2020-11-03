-
Italy introduces tougher measures to stem rise in new COVID infections - 7 mins ago
-
Europe restrictions: Backlash in several countries over impact to culture and jobs - 7 mins ago
-
Florida enters election day too close to call - 17 mins ago
-
Fears of unrestin the US: Businesses nationwide have taken precautions ahead of vote - 23 mins ago
-
Vienna: Four people killed in terror attack, and suspect shot dead by police - 23 mins ago
-
Polling day dawns: Candidates make final push as early ballots near 100 million - 26 mins ago
-
Vienna shooting: Multiple suspects open fire in six different locations - 26 mins ago
-
LIVE: Kurz gives statement following shootings in central Vienna (ORIGINAL) - 29 mins ago
-
Ivory Coast President Ouattara wins re-election to third term - 34 mins ago
-
Joe Biden sweeps Dixville Notch, the township with five eligible voters - 34 mins ago
Florida enters election day too close to call
Florida is seen as make-or-break for Donald Trump and his bid for reelection, reports FRANCE 24’s Clovis Casali, on the ground in Miami, the president having won the Sunshine State four years ago. This year, more than 60 percent of voters have already cast their ballots, which means the state could release its results earlier than usual.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en