Flying high! World’s most expensive pigeons go up for auction in Belgium

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Belgium entrepreneur Gino Clicque and his son Jasper Clicque are the owners of some of the world’s most expensive pigeons. Around 800 of those deluxe birds are up for auction, as seen on Thursday in Knesselare, East Flanders, after a record-breaking November sale of a ‘New Kim’ pigeon for €1.56 million ($1.9 million).

“We are professionals that means we have to sell pigeons. So, that’s the reason why we have this weekend the biggest auction ever in pigeon sport and we hope to have some return,” explained Gino at his business.

“In the beginning, when I raced pigeons in the 70’s it was my hobby and step by step we made very good results and it was my dream to make it professional,” added the breeder, adding that so far he’s won many trophies and championships with his high-quality birds.

Pigeon racing, a sport that was popular among the working class at the beginning of the 20th century, has recently become fashionable again as a luxurious hobby for the ultra-wealthy, especially in China.

#Belgium #Knesselare #EastFlanders #pigeons

Video ID: 20201225-025

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly