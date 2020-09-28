Food waste: Scraps for good

If food wastage was a country it would be the third largest emitter of greenhouse gas emissions, trailing only behind China and the United States. It’s time to rewind and rethink the way we treat our food waste. We take a closer look at two initiatives.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en