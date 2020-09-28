-
Food waste: Scraps for good - 12 mins ago
-
Armenia calls clashes with Azerbaijan over disputed Nagorno region “a declaration of war” | DW News - 41 mins ago
-
Covid-19 and culture: Europe’s arts & heritage take a pandemic hit - 47 mins ago
-
Cry like a Boy: because being tough all the time hurts - 50 mins ago
-
Donald Trump paid no income tax in 10 of last 15 years: NY Times - 52 mins ago
-
Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jews defy Covid-19 fears during Yom Kippur - 55 mins ago
-
Afganistan: Coalminer”s daughter earns top spot of country”s university entry exam - about 1 hour ago
-
Armenia and Azerbaijan trade blame in Nagorno-Karabakh flare-up - about 1 hour ago
-
‘Fake news’: Trump rejects NY Times claims about his tax returns - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Miami Heat fans celebrate as their team wins the Eastern Confernce finals - about 1 hour ago
Food waste: Scraps for good
If food wastage was a country it would be the third largest emitter of greenhouse gas emissions, trailing only behind China and the United States. It’s time to rewind and rethink the way we treat our food waste. We take a closer look at two initiatives.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en