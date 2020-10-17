-
Bolivia readies for long-delayed presidential election - 2 hours ago
-
Guinea attack: Army commander killed at Kindia military base - 2 hours ago
-
UK must prepare for ‘no deal’ Brexit, says PM Boris Johnson - 2 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan vows revenge against Armenia for attack on Ganja | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
Russia: Three beluga whales stuck on sea shore rescued by EMERCOM employee - 3 hours ago
-
France: ‘My son can’t believe it’ – parents react to beheaded professor - 3 hours ago
-
Armenia: Protesters march to embassies in Yerevan, demand Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Early in-person voting expected to double 2016 numbers – Fairfax elections director - 3 hours ago
-
For a teacher in France, a lesson on freedom of expression was followed by death - 4 hours ago
-
Missiles strike residential areas in Azerbaijan after shelling of Armenian separatist region - 4 hours ago
The middle school teacher knifed to death on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday showed his teenage students a cartoon lampooning the Prophet Mohammed as part of a class on freedom of expression earlier this month, parents said.
