Former felon voting rights: Ex-criminals face complex restrictions

As tens of millions of US voters cast their ballots early, former criminals are struggling to get their voices heard.

In Florida, ex-inmates are allowed to vote but only if they have paid off court fines and fees, which many cannot afford to do.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from Miami.

