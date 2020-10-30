-
Former felon voting rights: Ex-criminals face complex restrictions
As tens of millions of US voters cast their ballots early, former criminals are struggling to get their voices heard.
In Florida, ex-inmates are allowed to vote but only if they have paid off court fines and fees, which many cannot afford to do.
Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from Miami.
