Former Michigan governor and other officials charged over Flint water crisis

5 hours ago

Ex-Michigan governor Rick Snyder is among a number of former state officials charged over the Flint water crisis, authorities said Thursday, the latest development in a years-long health scandal that has come to symbolize social injustice in the US.

