Teargas fired at migrant protesters on Greek island of Lesbos - 45 mins ago
Historic Afghan-Taliban peace talks begin in Doha, Qatar | DW News - 49 mins ago
Cemeteries filled to brink in India as Covid-19 infections surge - about 1 hour ago
Four men arrested in southern Italy after two British teenagers sexually assaulted - about 1 hour ago
France: Tear gas flies, several detained at Paris Yellow Vest protest - about 1 hour ago
Germany: Kurdish groups hold march in Hamburg - 2 hours ago
Germany: Antifa rally against AfD meeting in Hoppegarten - 2 hours ago
Spain: Protesters burn Bourbon monarchy puppet on Catalonia Day - 2 hours ago
Greece: Antifa hold solidarity march for Moria in Athens - 2 hours ago
Four men arrested in southern Italy after two British teenagers sexually assaulted
Police in southern Italy have arrested four men and are investigating another four on suspicion of sexually assaulting two British girls at a villa where a party was being held, authorities said on Friday.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/09/12/four-men-arrested-in-southern-italy-after-two-british-teenagers-sexually-assaulted
