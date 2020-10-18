France: 18 year-old suspected of murdering professor lived with family in Evreux

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Footage shows the apartment building in the Madeleine district of the town of Evreux, where the family of the suspected killer of beheaded teacher Samuel Paty reportedly live, on Saturday.

The 18-year old suspect, named as Abdullakh A, lived in the building together with his family, according to local media. On Friday police brought the suspect’s mother, 17-year-old brother and grandfather into custody. His father, whom the police also intended to arrest was not present.

The suspect came to France aged six with his family from Chechnya and asked for asylum.

On Friday, 47-year-old history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded outside his school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris. The teacher had recently shown caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad to his students during a discussion on freedom of speech.

