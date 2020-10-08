-
France: Armenian diaspora protests Nagorno-Karabakh conflict outside Turkish Embassy in Paris
Members of the Armenian diaspora rallied outside the Turkish embassy in Paris on Thursday, to protest the military clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian sides in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Protesters were seen waving Artsakh flags, and carrying signs reading “Yerevan wants peace, Baku and Ankara want Yerevan” and “UN what are you doing?”
The protest is taking place as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged earlier to stand by Azerbaijan in the conflict. At least 200 deaths have been reported in the heaviest fighting since the 1994 ceasefire. Both sides blame each other for the escalation and the number of casualties is climbing.
The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but has an independent government led by a majority group of ethnic Armenians.
