France: Assange supporters hold solidarity rally in Paris as extradition trial begins

Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gathered at Paris’s Opera square on Monday as the extradition trial began in the British capital of London.

The demonstrators could be seen chanting ‘Free Assange’ and holding banners to show solidarity with the prosecuted activist.

The peaceful demonstration replicated a larger rally taking place outside the London Central Criminal Court building, with activists including Fashion icon Vivienne Westwood calling for the release of Assange.

The WikiLeaks founder has been behind bars in Belmarsh Prison since he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in April 2019. He faces multiple charges in the US related to espionage and might be sentenced to 175 years in prison.

