Covid: Manchester leaders ‘ready to meet’ PM over restrictions 🔴 @BBC News – BBC - 2 hours ago
Who is Thailand’s King and what do protesters want from him? | DW News - 3 hours ago
Parisians enjoy last night out before Covid-19 curfew comes into force - 4 hours ago
Live from Soho as London prepares to tighten COVID-19 restrictions - 9 hours ago
LIVE: Man decapitated near Paris in suspected terror attack - 10 hours ago
Yemen: Plane with prisoners freed in large-scale swap deal lands in Aden - 10 hours ago
Teacher decapitated near Paris ‘after showing Muhammad cartoon in class’ - 11 hours ago
India: Stubble burning blamed for Delhi’s smog problem - 12 hours ago
Austria: Beer Party wins 12 district seats in Vienna elections - 12 hours ago
Snapshot before lights out: France on the cusp of Covid-19 curfew - 12 hours ago
France attack: A man has been decapitated in attack in suburb near Paris
Hello and welcome to Euronews live, our top stories:
➡️ European Union summit: Brussels says Brexit deal is possible – but not at any price
➡️ Liverpool restrictions: First England region to be placed under tier 3 measures
➡️ Europeans split over virus: Euronews poll finds citizens divided over pandemic approach
➡️ Bulgaria protests: Calls for Prime Minister to resign over allegations of corruption
