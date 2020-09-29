France begins auction of 5G frequencies to major mobile operators

The French government has begun auctioning off frequencies for the next generation of mobile network, known as 5G. The country’s four main telecom operators will take part in the bidding process, which is expected to earn the state more than €2 billion. The auction is going ahead after months of delays, and despite opposition from some left-wing and green politicians. Meanwhile, local representatives are divided over plans for China’s Huawei – a leader in 5G technology – to build a factory in the city of Strasbourg.

