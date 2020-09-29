-
Spared in spring, Bordeaux now a disease red zone - 8 mins ago
USA: Aerial firefighters battle rapidly growing, uncontained Glass Fire - 9 mins ago
Analysis: Trump and Biden hope for killer blow at first debate - 10 mins ago
Latin America faces threat of unrest over COVID-19 economic damage - 10 mins ago
Trump and Biden to outline competing visions in first debate - 21 mins ago
In India, Covid-19 pushes poorest children into work - 28 mins ago
French telcos bid on rights to 5G network - 44 mins ago
Ocean pollution: scientists create enzyme that breaks down plastic - 47 mins ago
France begins auction of 5G frequencies to major mobile operators - 57 mins ago
Diamonds are forever: In Hong Kong, there’s burial, cremation, or becoming a gem - about 1 hour ago
France begins auction of 5G frequencies to major mobile operators
The French government has begun auctioning off frequencies for the next generation of mobile network, known as 5G. The country’s four main telecom operators will take part in the bidding process, which is expected to earn the state more than €2 billion. The auction is going ahead after months of delays, and despite opposition from some left-wing and green politicians. Meanwhile, local representatives are divided over plans for China’s Huawei – a leader in 5G technology – to build a factory in the city of Strasbourg.
