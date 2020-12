France begins Covid-19 vaccinations as 78-year-old woman receives first dose

A 78-year-old woman became the first person vaccinated against Covid-19 in France when she received the country’s first dose at René-Muret Hospital in Sevran, Seine-Saint-Denis, outside Paris, according to an AFP journalist on site.

