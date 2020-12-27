-
Coronavirus vaccinations roll out across Europe | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
Flooding and disruption in southern England and Wales as Storm Bella lashes the UK - 2 hours ago
-
Live from vaccination hub in Bavaria, as Germany launches its COVID-19 vaccination programme - 3 hours ago
-
Why are millions starving in Yemen? | Start Here - 3 hours ago
-
Lebanon: “Let us go” – Refugees deplore difficult conditions in winter cold at Arsal camps - 3 hours ago
-
Syria: Christmas Mass held at Damascus church with limited number of attendees - 3 hours ago
-
Spain: First supply of Pfizer/BioNTech jabs delivered in Guadalajara ahead of mass COVID vaccination - 4 hours ago
-
Italy: “One more weapon to fight the virus” – Health Minister as first health workers get vaccinated - 4 hours ago
-
France begins Covid-19 vaccinations as 78-year-old woman receives first dose - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: France begins its COVID-19 vaccination campaign - 4 hours ago
France begins Covid-19 vaccinations as 78-year-old woman receives first dose
A 78-year-old woman became the first person vaccinated against Covid-19 in France when she received the country’s first dose at René-Muret Hospital in Sevran, Seine-Saint-Denis, outside Paris, according to an AFP journalist on site.
