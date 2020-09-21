France-Canada: The quest for recognition of the hidden children of the French colonies

In the time of French colonial Africa, children born to white settlers and to mothers who, at the time, were described as “indigenous” were often disowned by their French fathers and taken away from their maternal families to be forcibly placed in orphanages. Fifty years after African independence, many of them are asking for some form of recognition and are demanding French nationality.

